Stalin urged to move court to protect people living on poramboke

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat urging his government to file review petitions against various court orders that affect the poor and oppressed sections of the society including the Madras High Court order on removal of encroachments on waterbodies poramboke and the Supreme Court order on having one km buffer zone around the reserve forests.

“The Chief Minister listened to all our demands patiently and assured that the government would not take any steps that would affect public and steps would be initiated on the court orders after consulting legal experts,” Balakrishnan told reporters after meeting the CM along with Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam general secretary P Shanmugham, his party’s North and South Chennai district secretaries L Sundararajan and R Velmurugan.

Balakrishnan said that the courts are giving pressure to evict all those living on the waterbodies poramboke land across the state.

“Such a situation has arisen due to the failure of the previous AIADMK government which failed to present proper documents in the court. To protect the rights of the people, the government should move the Supreme Court in this regard, ” he demanded.

He also sought the state government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order that mandates the creation of a one km eco-sensitive zone around each protected forest in the Western Ghats.

“Madras High Court’s Madurai bench has ordered the eviction of eight village panchayats at Megamalai in Theni districts declaring them as encroachers. Meanwhile, the court also banned grazing of cattle in forests, ” he noted.

The Marxist party leader also sought a CB-CID probe into the attack on a Dalit student at Ramadoss Nagar near Nallampalli in Dharmapuri district which was registered as an accident.

He also said that Stalin discussed the ongoing negotiations among the opposition parties concerning the Presidential polls. “We have assured our national leadership backing for the opposition parties' initiatives, ” he said.