SHRC asks govt to pay Rs 6L to actor Karthi fan over police assault

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 6 lakh to a man, a member of actor Karthi fan club in Thoothukudi who was assaulted by the police after he allegedly refused to pay a bribe for sticking posters on the wall, ahead of the release of the actor’s movie, Thozha in 2016.

The petition stated that there was a previous enmity between one of the sub-inspectors and to avenge it too, Venkatesan and two others were detained and assaulted by personnel of south police station, Thoothukudi. Police also made casteist remarks against them, according to the petition.

The commission also recommended disciplinary action against the erring police personnel and also initiate criminal action against them.