Muslims present ‘seer’ to temple during consecration

TIRUCHY: As a mark of communal harmony, a group of Muslim residents presented ‘seer’ (honours) to a Hindu temple during its consecration on Friday.

In view of the consecration of Nadiamman Temple at Neduvasal in Pudukkottai on Friday, a group of Muslim residents from the adjacent villages like Avanam and Kasimpudupettai offered ‘seer’ to the temple by taking out a procession. The Muslims, who carried ‘Thambulam’ plates with fruits, flowers and sweet were welcomed by the festival committee at Neduvasal village. They were garlanded and taken to the temple. Temple authorities received the gifts with due respects.

According to residents, it was a traditional practice in the village where the Muslims used to bring seer to the temple and the Hindus reciprocate with gifts to mosques during Muslim festivals.

“It is a tradition for the past few decades and we continue to follow it to maintain long lasting culture to upkeep communal harmony,” said M Sundaram from Neduvasal.