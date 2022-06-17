Masks must in Madurai High Court from June 20 as Covid cases spike

CHENNAI: As the Covid cases are steadily increasing in TN, Judge PN Prakash while hearing a court case on Friday stated that from June 20, masks are to be mandatory in the Madurai High Court.

He said, "Covid infection is on the rise in TN and we have already crossed 3 Covid waves. We still need to be safe, so from June 20 onwards, lawyers, court staff and all those who come for court cases are advised to wear masks for Covid measures."

He also stated that the concerned person involved in the case should only come in the premises of the court and those who are not involved in the case are advised to not to come in.