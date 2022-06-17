Heavy rains likely in 9 TN districts for next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains for the next two days due to atmospheric overlay circulation over TN region, predicted the regional meteorological centre on Friday. In addition, fishermen advised not to venture into the sea till June 21 due following Southwest monsoon.

"Due to prevailing upper atmospheric circulation over TN region at least nine districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Vellore is likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Also, other areas expected to receive light to moderate rains because of the same," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

Chennaiites to get a relief from the dry weather for the next 48 hours, as light to moderate rains with thunderstorm to occur over at a few places in the city. The official stated that with maximum temperature surged in the day time, showers expected in the evening hours. Even the temperature to reduce than normal during the evening.

"Thunderstorms to continue over most parts of Tamil Nadu due to persisting wind instabilities under the influence of upper air circulation in Bay of Bengal. And isolated places will once again get heavy rains due to slow moving storms. Like past few days chance for Chennai and suburbs remain weak," said K Srikanth, a weather blogger.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall recorded in Krishnagiri with 12 cm, Sivaganga 10 cm, Dindigul 9 cm, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Tiruppur and Pudukottai 8 cm each, Villupuram and Kallakurichi received 7 cm rainfall each.