Guidelines issued for admission process in TN HEIs

CHENNAI: With admissions to Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to begin shortly, the Tamil Nadu government has released detailed guidelines that have to be adopted by the universities and colleges while enrolling the students.

The notification, which was sent to all the colleges and universities, said a transparent exhibition of the fee structure for various courses should be given in the prospects. The principal of the college and admission committee will be responsible for any violations in this regard.

It said the implementation of rules and reservations should be followed strictly for each course separately.

An additional intake of 10 per cent of seats should be created in the colleges for the lateral entry admissions enabling the diploma students to join the second year in engineering degree.

The notification further said admissions should be accorded purely on merit basis on production of identity cards issued by the concerned Tahsildars in respect of students seeking admission from Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp and those who were not enrolled in refugee camps may be admitted on production of visa and passport.

The selection of candidates for admission into the various courses and medium of instruction should be made from out of the rank list strictly according to the government rules of reservation.

The order also instructed all the colleges to set up admission committees for both UG and PG courses. Accordingly, the panel would be common for both UG and PG courses and it should include two senior staff and a senior most co-opted member belonging to SC/ST one for UG and another for PG.

The notification said Muslim girls should not be denied admission into colleges in their neighbourhoods on the ground that they should seek only in their own minority institutions.