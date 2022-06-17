GO issued for ragi distribution in PDS

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday issued orders to distribute ragi to family cardholders through fair price shops in The Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts at the rate of 2 kg per family per month on pilot basis.

A GO issued by principal secretary to the state Food Department said, “The government after careful examination of the proposal of the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department hereby accord administrative sanction for the distribution of ragi (Coarse grain) under Public Distribution System (PDS) to the family cardholders in The Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts at their own will, at the rate of two kg per family per month in lieu of rice entitlement on a pilot basis so as to ensure nutritional security.”

The order has been issued in accordance with the announcement made by the Food Minister during the debate on the demand for grants for the department on April 8, 2022.

The Food Department would require 1,360 MT of ragi per month. The commissioner of civil supplies also stated that the requirement of ragi may be adjusted against wheat allotment as wheat is being issued to all eligible rice cardholders against their rice entitlement on option.

Ragi may be procured from Food Corporation of India under Central pool allotment at the first instance.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner also recommended the state to request the Government of India to reduce the monthly allocation of wheat by substituting ragi in its place. The government would not incur additional cost owing to ragi distribution as ragi is supplied in lieu of wheat.