EPS, OPS must step down, let cadre choose leader: Arukutty

COIMBATORE: AIADMK ex-MLA VC Arukutty said both AIADMK’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami should step down from their posts and allow cadre to choose the leader of their choice.

“The AIADMK is now becoming a caste based outfit. Despite lacking any cadre support, both EPS and OPS were involved in a poster war and taking the party towards destruction,” he told reporters in Coimbatore on Friday.

The stinging remark from the AIADMK ex-MLA comes at a time when there is a loud chorus for single leadership. Both EPS and OPS are into marathon meetings with supporters to cement their position in the party.

Claiming that the AIADMK might have won the Assembly polls, if local body elections were conducted, while the party was in power, Arukutty said EPS and OPS shouldn’t be fighting, when the party is in trouble.

“The party was kept under military discipline by Jayalalithaa. After her demise, both EPS and OPS grabbed key party posts with 40 or 50 supporters by their side. They never take decisions by consulting the cadre,” he said.

Further, Arukutty said many stepped aside, assuming that EPS and OPS will run the party in a proper manner. “They both should now step down and let someone, coming new to steer the party ahead. They have lost their gratitude to VK Sasikala, who gave EPS the Chief Minister’s post,” he said. Condemning expulsion of senior leader Anwar Raja from the party, Arukutty dared EPS and OPS to remove him also.