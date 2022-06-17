Crime rate up in DMK rule: Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said Tamil Nadu becomes unsafe due to rise in crimes, whenever DMK comes to power.

“If DMK is in power, then crimes such as murders, sexual assaults and law and order issues get worse,” he told reporters in Salem on Friday.

Blaming the DMK for coming to power by betraying people with fake poll promises, Murugan said the government had failed to give Rs 1,000 financial assistance to women heads of a family, waiver of education loan and those availed by women self help groups, reduction in prices of petrol and diesel. Also, several conditions were imposed in the waiver of jewel loans from cooperative societies. He said the BJP is fulfilling its promise of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.