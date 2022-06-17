CM Stalin to open new regulator on June 26: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin would inaugurate the new regulator at Upper Anicut on June 26 during his visit to Tiruchy and he would also inaugurate various other projects, said Minister KN Nehru here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the ongoing works at Mukkombu, Nehru said that more than 95 per cent of works have been completed so far and the remaining works would be completed within a week.

“On June 26, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tiruchy and inaugurate the regulator,” he said. Nehru also said that there are several other projects on anvil for Tiruchy and they would be launched by the Chief Minister.

He also said that works for the new Cauvery bridge to the tune of Rs 130 crore would commence soon.

Apart from this, the construction of several elevated roads would also commence shortly, he added.