‘Classes 10,12 exam results should be published in schools’

CHENNAI: The Department of Examinations on Friday advised that the board exam results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations which is scheduled to release on June 20 (Monday) should be published in schools.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Examination, the results for Class 12 will be announced on June 20 at 9.30 pm. Similarly, for Class 10, the results will be declared on June 20 at 12 noon.

The Department of Examinations had informed that the results of the examination will be sent to the candidates through SMS to the cell phone number provided while applying online.

The results will be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number. The notification further said the results of both standards would be viewed in www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dgettn.nic.in, www.dge2.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

In this regard, the dept has advised all school principles that the results should be downloaded from the officials website and published by all schools in all the districts. It will help the students that they can can also know the exam results in their own schools.