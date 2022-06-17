'Can't pass orders like SC': HC rejects Nalini's release plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the pleas of Nalini and Ravichandran seeking direction to release them without considering the nod of the Governor. The first bench headed by the HC CJ observed that a High Court cannot pass orders like the Supreme Court.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to release them citing the recent order of the Supreme Court releasing AG Perarivalan, one of the life term convicts in the case by invoking the powers conferred with the Apex Court under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Nalini wanted the court to release her based on the state cabinet's resolution passed on September 9, 2018, in favour of the release of all the seven convicts in the case.Recently, the Tamil Nadu government informed the HC it cannot release the petitioner without the consent of the Governor. The state also noted that the High Court could take a call on this matter.