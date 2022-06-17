30 illegal tourist stays dismantled in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: In a crackdown against illegal tourist stays, a joint team from the revenue department and police dismantled around 30 resorts in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off that tourists were allowed to stay in temporary resorts, which have come up nearby forest areas, a team led by Kotagiri tahsildar C Gayathri found the illegal stays in areas such as Adubettu and Catherine falls.

The owners were renting out the resorts by claiming to offer a different experience to tourists by staying in a nearby forest area, for over the last three months. Of the total 30 illegal structures, a maximum of 18 were in Adubettu, eight in Kanuvatti hamlet and four others near Catherine falls. A release issued by the district administration on Thursday said that they were installed without permission from authorities..