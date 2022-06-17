TamilNadu

30 illegal tourist stays dismantled in Nilgiris

Of the total 30 illegal structures, a maximum of 18 were in Adubettu, eight in Kanuvatti hamlet and four others near Catherine falls. A release issued by the district administration on Thursday said that they were installed without permission from authorities..
30 illegal tourist stays dismantled in Nilgiris
Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith inspecting the dismantling of an illegal tourist stay in Kotagiri
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: In a crackdown against illegal tourist stays, a joint team from the revenue department and police dismantled around 30 resorts in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off that tourists were allowed to stay in temporary resorts, which have come up nearby forest areas, a team led by Kotagiri tahsildar C Gayathri found the illegal stays in areas such as Adubettu and Catherine falls.

The owners were renting out the resorts by claiming to offer a different experience to tourists by staying in a nearby forest area, for over the last three months. Of the total 30 illegal structures, a maximum of 18 were in Adubettu, eight in Kanuvatti hamlet and four others near Catherine falls. A release issued by the district administration on Thursday said that they were installed without permission from authorities..

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Kotagiri
illegal tourist stays
30 illegal structures
Kanuvatti hamlet

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in