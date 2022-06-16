Women ridership after free travel in bus scheme increased by over 62%

CHENNAI: The number of trips taken by women passengers under 'free travel in bus' scheme has increased by 62.28 per cent, state transport minister SS Sivasankar said.

Sivasankar, on Thursday, reviewed the operations of the state transport corporations. "The percentage of women travelling under free bus scheme has increased from 40 per cent to 62.28 per cent. In total, the ridership has increased to 16.10 crore as on June 16," he said during the meeting.

The minister has instructed the officials to identify the routes where ordinary fare buses are not operated and take measures to operate such buses. "Buses should be operated to connect colleges and schools. All the buses in which women are allowed to travel free should be in uniform colour, " he instructed.

Emphasising the improvement in digital infrastructures, Sivasankar directed the officials to expand 'Chennai Bus' App to other transport corporations. "Dashboard should be created to monitor bus operations."