Stalin awards three district collectors for improving child sex ratio

The medals were handed over as a part of the State Child Protection Day programmes.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday handed over gold medals to the district collectors of Karur, Coimbatore, and Thanjavur for their efforts to improve the child sex ratio.

The medals were handed over as a part of the State Child Protection Day programmes.

The Chief Minister handed over gold medal to Coimbatore district collector G.S. Sameeran, silver medal to Thanjavur district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and bronze medal to Karur district collector T. Prabhusankar.

The Chief Minister also handed over appreciation letters to the three district collectors.

Social Welfare department Minister Geetha Jeevan and other officials were present on the occasion.

