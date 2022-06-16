Schools instructed to follow mask rules as Covid cases spike

Meanwhile, the civic body formed eight mobile RT-PCR teams - two teams for each of Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones - where the number of cases are higher. The teams will collect samples from the residents if they contact 1913 number.

The civic body also instructed the private labs and private hospitals to share the details of persons and RT-PCR results. Details of persons coming with symptoms should be shared with the civic body through e-mail.

It may be noted that the civic body has covered 99.72 per cent of the population with first dose of vaccine and 85.51 per cent residents took the second doses.