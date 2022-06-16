Policy makers unite to discuss adverse effects of NEP

CHENNAI: “National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is against the constitution of India and its value. We must reject it. I stand by the decision of the Tamil Nadu government in rejecting NEP and adopting State Education Policy. It is imperative that other states follow it too, ”said former Judge of Supreme Court of India V Gopala Gowda during a seminar and book launch in Chennai on Thursday.

The State Planning for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) held a seminar on the principle of government: ‘of the people, for the people and by the people. Additionally, SPCSS-TN also launched the book ‘Education and Democracy through the Prism of the Constitution’ compiled by advocate of Madras High Court PB Suresh Babu.

The event detailed how NEP surpasses the power of the States with regard to educational issues. “Without studying any success or failure of existing patterns of school and college education, NEP demolishes the convenient transition of primary to higher education and instead adopts systems that will put numerous hurdles to even complete school education, ”said the concept note of the event.

The note added that the document with dangerous consequences was never placed in the parliament or discussed.

Meanwhile, MP Thol Thirumavalavan who was also present at the event noted that NEP aims to build a nation of Sanadhana Dharma. And former Madras High Court Judge K Gnansprakasam said, “Preamble and various provisions of the constitution ensures equal opportunity for all but NEP stands against equality.”