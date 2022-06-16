Police get 1-day custody of intermediary in Erode oocyte sale racket

COIMBATORE: A court in Erode on Thursday granted one-day police custody of an intermediary in the oocyte sale racket. Police sought custody of Malathi, an intermediary, for five days to hold further inquiries in the sensational case. As their plea came up for hearing, Mahila Court Judge R Malathi allowed one-day custody of the intermediary. She should be produced in court by 4 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of three others, the minor’s mother, her lover and John, who made a forged Aadhaar card has been extended. In a further development, a medical team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services from Chennai visited Erode and reviewed the progress of investigation in the case.