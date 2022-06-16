Kerala sharing less in Siruvani, says Nehru

COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru in Coimbatore on Wednesday blamed Kerala for reducing the quantum of water released from Siruvani Dam to Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting the implementation of the Pillur III combined drinking water project, Nehru said water supply has been restricted to 39 MLD as against 98 MLD of water to be given from the reservoir.

The Pillur III water project, being implemented at a cost of Rs 779 crore with Bhavani River as its water source, aims to fulfill the drinking water requirements of extended areas in Coimbatore. The city will get an additional 178 MLD of water once the Pillur III project is commissioned.

“This project has been prepared by taking into account the projected population of Coimbatore city in 2035. Works to lay pipelines are underway in Mettupalayam, Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat, Marudhur panchayat and Kattanmalai areas,” the Minister said.

The Minister has asked officials to ensure that the Pillur project gets implemented by the year 2023.

Works are underway to build a pumping station at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat at a cost of Rs 134 crore. The Minister had insisted the TWAD Board engineers speed up construction works.