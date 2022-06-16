Govt school students to meet chess wizards at Olympiad

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage game of chess, which has the potential to improve memory and math skills, the Tamil Nadu government will provide a rare opportunity for the students of the State-run schools to meet international chess players at the Chess Olympiad 2022, to be held here from July 28.

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10 where international chess players from about 150 countries were expected to participate. Originally scheduled to be held in Russia, following the war between Russia and Ukraine, the event was shifted to Chennai.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that as chess was one of the favourite sports among the students, especially in the government schools, competitions at the zonal level, district level, and state-level were being conducted every year.

"This year the competition will be special for the students as the winners will be given chance to interact with the international players, who participate in the Olympiad," he said adding "the government has already allocated Rs one crore for this purpose".

He said since the international chess competition will be held for more than ten days, apart from the winners in the local chess tournaments here, interested students from the government schools would also be taken to observe the major event at Mahabalipuram.

"The interaction with the international chess players will be arranged through International Chess Federation (FIDE) and in association with All India Chess Federation," he said adding "apart from the interactive session, the visiting students will also learn more tips from different coaches".

Stating the total number of students, who will be taken to the Chess Olympiad, will be decided soon, the official said "final list of the students will be prepared once the local chess competitions at the school level are over".

The official said apart from the students, chess trainers at the school level will also be given chance to witness the Chess Olympiad, which is going to be held for the first time here. "The student's interaction with the international chess players will encourage them to take the sport to the next level", he added.