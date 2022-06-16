DMK civic heads reps to gather on July 3; Stalin to chair meeting

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a conference of all its urban local body representatives in Namakkal on July 3. Titled “ullatchiyilum nallatchi” (good governance in local bodies), chief minister cum party president M K Stalin will chair the conference which would be presided over by State Local Administration Minister K N Nehru.

Announcing the conduct of the conference, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the conference would take place from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on Namakkal highway at Pommakutai in Namakkal.

Special speakers would address the gathering of mayors, municipal chairmen and town panchayat chairmen, and councilors of all urban local bodies during the conference.

The DMK general secretary has instructed all local body representatives to collect the permission badges enclosed with the invitations and compulsorily attend the conference.

The DMK had planned a conclave of its urban local body representatives long ago.