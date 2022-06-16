Dindigul cyber crime retrieves money lost by victim via online shopping

MADURAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of Dindigul police have managed to retrieve money lost by a victim of Manalur village near Thandikudi. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran on Thursday said the victim identified as Arunthathi placed an online order to avail a product through Amazon app. But, the victim faced some issues while placing the order. An unidentified caller by means of a fake Amazon customer care number got the One Time Password (OTP) details. Further, the victim after listening to the fraudster, downloaded ‘Anydesk app’ – (Remote App) and much to her shock, the victim came to know that Rs 50,000 was deducted from her bank account. Based on a complaint, the case was filed and the Cyber Crime Wing retrieved the money lost and handed over to the victim on Thursday, the SP said. The SP appealed to be cautious and alert police on Cyber Crime Helpline -1930 within 24 hours.