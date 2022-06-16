Covid cases increasing in TN, booster dose important: Ma Su

He further added that the Tambaram TB Hospital has 100 oxygen beds to treat patients. The government Siddha hospital has more than 200 beds and Chengalpattu Government hospital have more than 100 beds.

Talking about the deaths, he said that after three months, one death was reported in Tamil Nadu. Though 88 per cent of the people in the State have immunity, as per sero-prevalence, it is important that booster doses are administered.

"The 18-year-old female was not comorbid but was in home quarantine, and went to hospital after few days of infection. It is important that people take all the doses so they are protected against the infection," he added.

He said that in case of any symptoms than regular fever, cold or others, people should go to hospital.

The immunity fades away after 9-10 months, so booster doses are important.

He further added that there are no restrictions that are planned currently, as the positivity is about 2-3 per cent and hospitalisation is also low.

As per Union Health Ministry, positivity should not go beyond 10 per cent and hospitalisation should be less than 40 per cent to impose a lockdown.