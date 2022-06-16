Covid cases increasing in TN, booster dose important: Ma Su

CHENNAI: As Covid cases are increasing across the State, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian conducted review meetings in Chennai, where cases have surged, and urged public to take their booster dose.
"We are conducting review meeting in all places that have seen a surge. All the zones of Greater Chennai Corporation held meetings to discuss on the prevention and control measures," Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.
He was inspecting cluster cases in Pallava Nagar in Tambaram. Three members of a same family have been infected in a flat, while overall 11 people have tested positive in Pallava Nagar. RT-PCR test for those who came in contact is under way.
"At least 500-600 are being tested in Chengalpattu everyday and the district stands next to Chennai in caseload, as 95 cases were reported on Wednesday. 11 of these people admitted to the hospital are comorbid. We are monitoring them continuously. It is expected to cross more than 100 cases on Thursday thus, inspection of cluster areas is being done. The people affected by Covid are stable," he said.
The Health Minister added that it is not just negligence of people that is causing a rise in the cases of Covid, since the spread is worldwide.
Tamil Nadu has lesser cases than other states such as Delhi, Kerala or Maharashtra and other countries, including Spain, Brazil, Germany and France that have thousands of cases.
"It is important to safeguard ourselves and use of masks and social distancing practices should be done. We are testing more than 15,000 samples on a daily basis and 2,500 tests are done in Chennai. We are planning to increase the testing in Chennai by 2,500, including the testing of contacts, and 1,000 tests are going to be increased in all districts," the health minister said.
He further added that the Tambaram TB Hospital has 100 oxygen beds to treat patients. The government Siddha hospital has more than 200 beds and Chengalpattu Government hospital have more than 100 beds.
Talking about the deaths, he said that after three months, one death was reported in Tamil Nadu. Though 88 per cent of the people in the State have immunity, as per sero-prevalence, it is important that booster doses are administered.
"The 18-year-old female was not comorbid but was in home quarantine, and went to hospital after few days of infection. It is important that people take all the doses so they are protected against the infection," he added.
He said that in case of any symptoms than regular fever, cold or others, people should go to hospital.
The immunity fades away after 9-10 months, so booster doses are important.
He further added that there are no restrictions that are planned currently, as the positivity is about 2-3 per cent and hospitalisation is also low.
As per Union Health Ministry, positivity should not go beyond 10 per cent and hospitalisation should be less than 40 per cent to impose a lockdown.