AIADMK cadre can select general secretary, says OPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK Coordinator O Panneer Selvam has said that the AIADMK general secretary can be elected only by the cadres and could not be selected by the functionaries personally.

As he said, the rule is that the General Secretary can be elected by the AIADMK cadres through elections.

" It was decided that the post of General Secretary was not required after the party's founder MGR and former CM Jayalalithaa." he added.

He said, "When TTV came up with the no-confidence motion, Edappadi Palanisamy and I joined hands to save the AIADMK's regime, I was given the post of Deputy Chief Minister. It was a powerless position. Nevertheless, I accepted the post at the request of the PM Modi."

"Now, I do not know why the single lead speech arose. It is not right that this problem arose at a time when the party has been leading well for 6 years. We do not need this problem at this time when we are in opposition party. I and Edappadi Palanisamy never talked about it. We had decided in the General Assembly that the power of a single leader rests solely with former leader Jayalalithaa. No one should come to the post given as General Secretary. Again, single leadership in ADMK is a betrayal of former CM Jayalalithaa,” he said.