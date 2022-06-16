2 teachers suspended for inciting communal feelings among students

MADURAI: Two teachers, including Assistant Headmistress, of Kulathur Government Higher Secondary School in Vilathikulam of Thoothukudi district have been placed under suspension on Thursday after being charged with inciting communal feelings among a few students. Those facing such allegations are Kalaiselvi, the assistant headmistress and Meena, Computer Science teacher, sources said. Recently, an audio clip of the phone conversation allegedly involving Kalaiselvi and a boy of Puliyankulam village went viral. Kalaiselvi while talking to the student said a couple of teachers, including one from Physical Education were against admission of students from Puliyankulam, which has a higher population of a particular community. So, she asked him to inform all these to the local villagers of Puliyankulam and make them participate in the PTA election. Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj, when contacted, said he received the audio of the conversation on his mobile phone at 8 pm, on Wednesday and forwarded the audio message to the Chief Educational Officer for necessary action.