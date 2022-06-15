‘Valar 4.0' to link MSMEs with research institutes

CHENNAI: State Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan and State IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday launched an online portal named 'Valar 4.0' to link MSMEs with industrial experts and research institutes.

"We believe that Valar 4.0 will create another industrial revolution. For any manufacturing industry technology is required. Not just technology but connections related to it such as research companies, skilled industries and so on. Since the market is highly competitive only the technology could provide the businessmen the edge over others and Valar 4.0 will help MSMEs in a definite manner by providing the required technological support", said Mano Thangaraj, after launching the online portal

He also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had given instructions for the IT department to join hands with other departments and to bring out new initiatives. In the website, the problems faced by MSMEs can be flagged and the solutions will be provided by research institutes and experts instantly.

Anbarasan said that MSMEs will benefit hugely from Valar 4.0. "It will help increase the capacity of MSMEs, will help induct new technologies into MSMEs and will solve the problems and challenges faced by MSMEs", said Anbarasan.

IT dept name changed into IT -amp; Digital Services dept:

Meanwhile, the State government changed the name of the Information Technology (IT) department into the Information Technology and Digital Services department. A Government Order (GO) was issued to give effect to the change of name.

"In order to strengthen the growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services, it is hereby ordered to change the name of the Information Technology department in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat as Information Technology and Digital Services department", said Secretary of the department, Neeraj Mittal, in the GO.

The announcement to change the name of the department was made by IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj in the State Assembly. The IT department was setup by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1998 with the "aim of providing support to the growth of IT industry of the state as well as ensuring the development of e-Governance", said Neeraj Mittal, who also added that to achieve an integrated approach, proactive integrated policy approach is required.