TNCC chief flays Delhi police action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Wednesday condemned police ‘excess’ at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi and said that they saw the ruthless extent to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dictatorship could go.

Talking to reporters at the state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan here, Alagiri described it as a “sad day” in Indian democracy and said that the Delhi police have barged into their party office and lathi charged and manhandled their leaders.

Asking the police to state the reason for the ‘violent’ action, Alagiri said that if they had engaged in violence on road or disturbed people’s normal lives, they could have arrested them. What rights did the police have to storm into their party office, the TNCC chief asked.