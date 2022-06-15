Sterlite to pay cash aid to 12 victims

CHENNAI: Sterlite, a subsidiary of Vedanta group, has announced a cash relief package for those who had been affected in the infamous firing accident in 2018 by the police against protestors seeking closure of Sterlite’s copper unit in Thoothukudi.

Sterlite, in a press release, said that the company has identified 12 victims who has suffered injuries during the protests and police clash in 2018 and had offered financial assistance to help them rebuild their livelihood. Though the press release did not mention the relief amount, the statement said that the firm will continue its relief works for local people. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development and the core strategy is to build a strong focus on health, safety, and environment, the press release said.