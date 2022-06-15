MGR temple coming up in Katpadi, dedication on Jan 17

VELLORE: After former CM J Jayalalithaa, it is now the turn of another former CM, MG Ramachandran to get a new temple in Katpadi taluk sources said.

The move, which was initially talked about gained momentum after bhoomi pooja was performed a few days ago at Karasamangalam village in Katpadi taluk on about 80 cents of land dedicated for this purpose.

Revealing this to DT Next, MGR youth wing deputy secretary TR Murali who is the brain behind the idea said, “we worship MGR as he was really a person of the masses. We have witnessed first-hand the adulation of the people.”

Asked about the details of the temple, he said “the temple for “Iraivan” (god) MGR was planned to be completed before January 17, MGR’s birthday as we want to perform the kumbabishekam on that day.”

Said to cost in excess of Rs 1 crore he said, “funds would be through donations from many well-wishers and those who loved MGR. To start with we plan to sink a bore and build a storeroom for all building materials with a few days after which construction would start in earnest.”

Murali said, “the temple is being built in gratitude as it was MGR who made my father R Raghupathy, Katpadi MLA in the early eighties.”

Once completed the temple will provide free food (Anna Dhanam) daily and also have an old age home and homes for destitute and the differently abled. Sources said that Sri Ramachandra Charitable Trust which over sees all work will also later provide employment, education and marriages for those in need.