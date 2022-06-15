Ma Subramanian chairs Covid-19 review meeting amid spike in cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. The meeting was held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Chennai.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Public health service officer's participated in this meeting.

Daily Covid-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people testing positive to the viral disease on Tuesday, thereby taking the total count of cases to 34,57,969.

However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said. India on Wednesday witnessed a new spike in its daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 8,822 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.