TamilNadu

IT dept name changed into IT & Digital Services dept

"In order to strengthen the growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services, it is hereby ordered to change the name of Information Technology department in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat as Information Technology and Digital Services department,” said Secretary of the department, Neeraj Mittal, in the GO.
IT dept name changed into IT & Digital Services dept
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The State government changed the name of Information Technology (IT) department into Information Technology and Digital Services department. A Government Order (GO) was issued to give effect to the change of name.

"In order to strengthen the growth of emerging technologies and digital technology services, it is hereby ordered to change the name of Information Technology department in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat as Information Technology and Digital Services department,” said Secretary of the department, Neeraj Mittal, in the GO.

The announcement to change the name of the department was made by IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj in the State Assembly. The IT department was setup by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1998 with the "aim of providing support to the growth of IT industry of the state as well as ensuring the development of e-Governance", said Neeraj Mittal, who also added that to achieve an integrated approach, proactive integrated policy approach is required.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!!

IT
Information Technology
Government Order
Information Technology Department
Tamil Nadu Secretariat
Information Technology and Digital Services department
digital technology services

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in