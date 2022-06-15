Guidelines for non-availability certificate for birth/death issued

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine on Wednesday issued guidelines for non-availability certificate of any birth or death event not found registered.

"Registrar of births and deaths should be informed to insist on the applicant for producing documentary evidence to prove the place of residence, place of birth etc. Also, a copy of any documents like ration card, school admission card, senior secondary mark sheet should be submitted as a proof, " said Dr. TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

It has been stated that the registrar should be authorised to make an enquiry regarding the genuineness of the reason for applying non-availability certificate before issuing. In case applicant is unable to produce any of the said evidence. The non-availability certificate should be issued only after police verification.

The department has received many requests for birth certificate especially from NRI with a reason that they want to settle in other countries for which the birth certificate is essential for them to get citizenship.

It has been clarified by registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs that there is a case of very old events if no evidence is available in support of that birth, it will be better to issue them a certificate of non-mandatory registration instead of registering that event.

Dr Selvavinayagam stated, "If no evidence is available or unable to produce in support of birth and police verification is not possible. The issuing authority by the concerned rural and urban area are to be instructed to take up the matter with the district revenue officer and district registrar of births and deaths."

"With such case details along with a detailed report requesting to address the issue with Chief registrar of births and deaths for directing the higher authority at the district for issue of non-mandatory registration certificate, " he added.

The non-mandatory registration certificate only for the birth occured prior to April 01, 1970 to the district revenue office and district registrar of births and deaths who being the district executive authority.

Based on the examination of the details along with a detailed report the district registrar of births received in this office direction will be issued by the Chief registrar of births and deaths.