‘First respect’ in temples only for deities not humans, says HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday said the ‘first respect’ in the temple is confined to the deities and not for humans.

A petition filed by Sethupathi of Vadavanpatti, Singampunari, Sivaganga district, came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar. He stated that a traditional festival of Chandeviran temple is scheduled to be organised on June 17 and ‘Eruthukattu’ is also a part of the festival. During the festival, people at large irrespective of caste and creed are expected to congregate for the celebration. But, Vellaisamy, a villager from the same Vadavanpatti was of a view that the ‘first respect’ should be accorded to a person on the basis of caste.

However, the petitioner raised objections to it saying that no one should be honoured in the temple in such a manner and giving ‘first respect’ or ‘first honour’ to any person on the basis of caste is unconstitutional.

The petitioner then said the issue was already taken to the attention of the District Administration and based on the grievance; the Revenue officials including, Tahsildar convened a peace committee meeting involving representatives of the two sections. It was decided not to give such special honour to any person. Citing these, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court and pass orders to abolish such practice.

Meanwhile, the counsel on behalf of the government said no such practice is followed in temples during festivals.

The Judge, after hearing, said the ‘first respect’ in temples is for God and not for human beings and further ordered the state to ensure no human being is given ‘first respect’ in temples.