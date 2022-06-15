First private train from Coimbatore flagged off to Shirdi

COIMBATORE: The first train to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator under Bharat Gaurav Scheme of the Indian Railways chugged off from Coimbatore North railway station on Tuesday.

The train, which left the station at 6 pm with around 1,100 passengers will have stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bengaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road (5 hrs halt) and Wadi before reaching Shirdi. After a one-day halt, the train will resume journey on Friday and reach Coimbatore on Saturday.

The train will be maintained by branded housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced in preparing a traditional vegetarian menu, said a release.

A take away bedding kit will be provided in AC coaches. The coaches were fitted with high bass sounding speakers and an on rail radio jockey to keep passengers entertained through the journey. Devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews will be played out.

The ticket rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by Indian Railways and provide exclusive VIP Darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

There will be a train captain, doctor, private security personnel along with the Railway Police Force in the train. “This train to Shirdi has received overwhelming response. The railways have planned similar trains to various religious places. Next month, a train will be operated by a private operator from Madurai to Varanasi,” said an official. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division was present.

Meanwhile, railway staff belonging to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration in front of the railway station protesting allowing a private player to operate the train.