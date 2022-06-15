First meeting of State Edu Policy panel with TN govt commences

CHENNAI: The first meeting of committee to discuss the State Education Policy (SEP) has commenced in the State Secretariat. Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the meeting along with retired Judge Murugesan and 13-member panel which was formed by the government. It is said that there is an opportunity to talk about, including the formulation of policies in line with history.

According to sources, consultations are being held on reforms to be made in the curriculum, designing a curriculum suitable for employment and State language and rights.