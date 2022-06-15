TamilNadu

First meeting of State Edu Policy panel with TN govt commences

According to sources, consultations are being held on reforms to be made in the curriculum, designing a curriculum suitable for employment and State language and rights.
Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the meeting
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The first meeting of committee to discuss the State Education Policy (SEP) has commenced in the State Secretariat. Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the meeting along with retired Judge Murugesan and 13-member panel which was formed by the government. It is said that there is an opportunity to talk about, including the formulation of policies in line with history.

A high-level committee was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to draft the SEP and was asked to submit the report within a year. The 13-member committee headed by D Murugesan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, has members from varied fields, including Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, Carnatic musician T M Krishna, renowned professors, and the headmaster of a government middle school in Nagapattinam.

DMK
Stalin
TN Govt
Meeting
State Edu Policy panel
SEP

