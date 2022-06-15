96-yr-old lifer at Vellore prison dies due to age-related issues

VELLORE: A 96-year-old lifer in the Vellore central prison succumbed to age related issues recently, officials said. Officials said that Dasaraj (96) of Gauthalam village in Denkanikottai taluk of Krishnagiri district was convicted by the Madras High Court for his involvement in a murder in the area in 1998.

Arrested by the Kilmangalam police and sentenced to life, the verdict was upheld by the HC in 2016. Incarcerated in the Vellore Central Prison Dasaraj suffered from TB, heart issues and age-related complaints and was treated in the jail hospital. However, he fainted in the jail on Tuesday and hence was rushed to the Vellore GMCH where doctors after examining said he was already dead.

Bagayam police based on a complaint from jail officials registered a case and handed over the body for post mortem while his relatives were informed. The body would be handed over to them once post mortem formalities were completed they said.