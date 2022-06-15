3 killed as Omni bus overturns

THOOTHUKUDI: Three passengers were killed and 26 others injured, few of them grievously, when a speeding private Omni bus in which they were travelling overturned at Arasankulam near Kayathar on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Pandi (32), driver of the bus, two passengers Sivaraman (28) and Rajan (46). The private Omni bus was proceeding to Chennai from Nagercoil, when one of its tyres burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider before the Omni Bus overturned. The passengers were stuck inside the bus.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, Kovilpatti Government Hospital and a private hospital.

Further investigation is underway, police added.