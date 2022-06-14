TN signs MoU with Tata to develop govt ITIs into tech centres

A release issued by the government said that state of the art hardware and software to the tune of Rs 2,877.43 crore would be installed in the ITIs in partnership with leading industrial establishments.

The partnership with private players will help train students in robotics, industrial automation, manufacturing process control, advanced manufacturing, internet of things, additive manufacturing, industrial painting and advanced welding.

The State Labour Department, which has been catering to the requirement of industries by providing manpower through its 91 ITIs, had announced in its policy note for 2021-22 fiscal that the government ITIs would be upgraded by renovating them and installing modern machinery and introducing new streams to increase the employability of its trainees and cater to the future needs of industries.

The government also proposed to partner with private firms to train the instructors of ITIs and develop the institutions into world class technology centres and increase the employability of its trainees.