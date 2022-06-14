Startups display products to TN govt officials as S2G day kickstarts

CHENNAI: In the first of the S2G (startups to Government) Day series held on Tuesday more than 25 startup companies participated and explained their products to officials of the Social Defence Department.

In the event organised by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovative Mission (TANSIM), startups that had developed children oriented products and services explained to officials of the Social Defence department headed by its Director S Valarmathi.

Apart from displaying and explaining their products, the startups also explained about their products through a powerpoint presentation about its benefits to the students.

However, one product that attracted the visitors and the officials was 'ASUDE'- a board game that the inventor U Abdul Rahman claims is the World's first social thinking game.

The game is based on the movement of man and animal during the migration season in search of trees and a drop of water. The game promotes social thinking and eliminates the idea of enmity from the minds of children", Abdul Rahman told DT Next.

He also said that even a single player can play the game and a maximum of 400 persons can play at a time. "Unlike other board games like Chess, players cannot cut the coins of opponents. The first thing that children try to learn from the game is moving along with others in a friendly manner,” said Abdul Rahman.

The game was played by officials like DGP Sylendra Babu, recently, and he had recommended the game for all policemen to play.

Similarly, stars in cine field have also tried their hands on the game and appreciated the game.

Earlier, while launching the first S2G Day, Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO, StartupTN, said that there were always issues for entrepreneurs to get their products sanctioned from government departments and to remove the bottlenecks and link the government departments directly with the startups the S2G event is organised.