Srivilliputhur court sentences man to 10 years RI for abusing girl

MADURAI: A 30-year-old man, who’s arrested on charges under various Sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been sentenced by a Special Court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Tuesday to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The accused M Pandeeswaran of Nathamangalam was found guilty of seducing a minor girl, a resident of Indira Nagar, Srivilliputhur. The incident occurred in 2016. After examining witnesses, the Special Court found him guilty of sexually abusing the young girl. Apart from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused, sources said.