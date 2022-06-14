Southwest monsoon impact: 18 TN dists to get rains till Saturday

CHENNAI: At least 18 districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains till Saturday due to change in wind direction speed during the southwest monsoon in the neighbouring State, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The official claim that the rainfall recorded in southern parts of the state is less than normal compared to the previous years.

"After the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala, adjoining areas in TN especially western ghats districts experience heavy rains. Similarly, as these places gets westerly wind and witness change in wind speed. Heavy rains is likely to occur over several districts - The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Villupuram, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai till May 18," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

However for north Tamil Nadu the maximum temperature is expected to soar above 40 degree Celsius during the month of June.

As northern part gets easterly winds and sea breeze during the evening hours, the temperature remains normal.

"The coastal areas, including Chennai, receive easterly winds for the past few days, the temperature remains less than 40 degree Celsius. But if there is a delay in the wind direction there are chances for temperature to surge. In addition, Chennai city expected to get light to moderate rains for the next two days due to heat convection, " said Senthamarai.

He added that overall rainfall received in Tamil Nadu is less than earlier. As we have more days for heavy showers in the state, the amount of rainfall may surge against normal rainfall.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours several districts of Tamil Nadu received heavy to moderate rains. Of which Virudhunagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 6 cm, followed by Dindigul and Nilgiris 5 cm each, and Coimbatore 2 cm of rainfall.