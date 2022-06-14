Smuggling attempt foiled; 23 tonnes PDS rice, 3 lorries seized near Vellore

VELLORE: Officials seized more than 23 tonnes ration rice and three vehicles when they were caught attempting to smuggle rice to AP at Agaramcheri about 25 km from Vellore on Monday night. Based on a tip off, Gudiyattam, RDO and Tahsildar accompanied by the Gudiyattam taluk supply officer surprised some workers loading a lorry with AP number plates owned by one Kausalya Rajkumar from two mini lorries with TN number plates owned by Suresh and Abbas Ali respectively at a car park adjacent to the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway. The lorry crew and the loaders took to their heels and officials seized 3 vehicles and 23.250 tonnes PDS rice packed in 473 bags.