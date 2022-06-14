Male and single? Pvt schools play safe enrolling teachers

CHENNAI: Twenty-five-year-old Sudharshan (name changed) has been attending several interviews for a teaching post at private schools in Chennai for the past one year but without much success. According to the management of a few private schools, Sudharshan has been rejected at least thrice for not meeting an important qualification: Of being a married male teacher.

In the recent past, reports of a few male teachers of government and private schools sexually harassing students had sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu. However, the real brunt of this situation is faced by young teacher aspirants. Speaking to DT Next, Sudharshan, who moved back to his native Tindivanam in May in search of jobs, said, “I have attended close to eight interviews at different private schools in Chennai from mid-2021. Though bizarre it may sound, in all the interviews, the first question posed to me was about my marital status.”

“When I revealed that I was unmarried, a private school in Iyyapanthangal told me they are looking only for married male teachers due to the rise in sexual harassment cases in the State,” he said.

He further goes on to argue that there are no reports or data that unmarried men, especially those working as teachers sexually harass children. “I was appalled by the shallow thinking of these schools,” added Sudharshan.

He also pointed out that the percentage of men in the teaching field has drastically reduced. “Among 400 students who studied Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) with me, only 50 are working in the education sector and among them, only three are men. Low salary in private schools, workload and new stigma such as these will further lower male faculty in schools,” noted Sudharshan. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Raj Vignesh (name changed) said two private schools in Kancheepuram urged him to apply for a teaching post after his marriage.

Commenting on this, KR Nandakumar, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE School Association said, “This is a precautionary measure taken by schools as sexual harassment charges will tarnish their reputation. However, no school can reject a teacher based on marital status. Schools can hold background checks if they may, but should provide job opportunities for young aspirants.”