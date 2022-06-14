Govt must take action against police officials who abuse power: HC

CHENNAI: Observing that indiscipline amongst the higher officials of the police department would cause disastrous consequences, the Madras High Court stated that the government is expected to initiate appropriate action to control such abuse of power by the higher police officials in order to maintain discipline in the force and to ensure public order in the society.

Justice SM Subramaniam further held that the government has to address the issue and report regarding the actions initiated in respect of all such abuse of power by the higher police officials in all respects.

“There are several such allegations against the higher police officials, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances as the same would lead to deterioration and result in unconstitutionality, more so, in violation of the statutes and rules in force, ” the judge held on hearing a petition filed by U Manickavel, a former policeman.

The court also held that already there are several such allegations in the public domain regarding the usage of black film in the official vehicles by the higher officials of the police department, misuse of the department's name in the private vehicles, abuse of police force in the name of orderly in their residences or otherwise and several such allegations are either unnoticed or no action has been taken by the government.