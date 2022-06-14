TamilNadu

Garbage bank: Virudhunagar shows the way in waste management

The initiative aims to promote recycling of garbage and raise awareness about waste management.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In order to eliminate landfills, locals in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar kick started a campaign called "garbage bank" two years ago.

This initiative aims in bringing public together to manage waste and make them aware of recycling garbage.

Convenor of this initiative Rajavalli said that 600 families have volunteered in this initiative of segregating and giving their garbage. She said, "There shouldn't be landfills & incineration. We used to see garbage strewn on roads & want to educate youngsters & people about garbage management."

Virudhunagar
Garbage bank

