First batch of fishermen wards complete training by CSG

CHENNAI: Coastal Security Group (CSG)’s first batch of training to wards of fishermen from coastal districts to facilitate them to join Indian Coast Guard or Indian Navy ended on Tuesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had made an announcement in the Assembly for imparting 6 months training to wards of fishermen through CSG. A sum of Rs 45 lakh has been sanctioned by the government for first batch of training. For imparting three months free training.

Eligible wards of fishermen from 14 Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu-Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari were selected and three groups consisting of 40 candidates each have been imparted free training at the centres in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari.

The first batch of training classes commenced on March 14. Boarding, lodging, training materials and training kits have been provided to the candidates free of cost. In addition to that a sum of Rs.1,000/- per month has been provided to each trainee as stipend during the training, an official release said.

Candidates who participated in the free training course have gained knowledge to appear in the competitive exams for defence forces.

The respective District Superintendents of Police have participated in the valedictory function of training courses at Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari centres and appreciated the candidates and distributed certificates.

The commencement of next batch of free training course to the 120 wards of fishermen at three places consisting of 40 candidates each is under process.