DT Campus: SRM VEC hosts Startup Bootcamp in collaboration with AU

Owing to the burgeoning startup landscape in India, the Incubation and Innovation Center of SRM Valliammai Engineering College inked a MoU with ATAL Incubation Center – Anna University Incubation Foundation (AIC-AIU) and initiated a 2-day long Startup Bootcamp at the University. In an effort to strengthen the Startup Ecosystem and to aid the students in their future ventures, the event encompassed the whole process of establishing and ideating a startup. Nearly 5 teams from SRM Valliammai Engineering College and 4 teams from AIC-AIU incubators were shortlisted from the event.

The event incorporated interactive sessions where the participants were trained to develop and ideate different concepts for startups. Dr Dr K Sentamilselvan, HOD-MBA, commemorated the event by welcoming the guests Dr P Umamaheswari, CEO-AIC-AIU, Nirmal Raj, Incubation manager and guest speaker and Vishnu Nagaraj, Founder CEO -Carve Startup Labs. Nirmal Raj hosted the training session and along with that, the students were given hands-on experience to draft Business Model Canvas. Market Research Canvas, Customer Persona Canvas and Product feature Canvas.

Commenting on the occasion the spokesperson said, “Startups in India have grown remarkable, with almost 14,000 new startups in 2022 alone. While the startup sector is booming, it is important for aspiring students to understand the entrepreneurial landscape and get practical exposure before getting into the field. With Startup Bootcamp, we aim to educate students about business and entrepreneurship. We started from scratch where we asked the students to ideate their thoughts and then eventually process to next developments. It was well-received by the students.”