DT Campus: IFMR’s research symposium on June 16, 17

IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University will be conducting the third edition of their research symposium on finance and economics virtually on June 16 and 17, 2022.

The symposium aims to bring researchers, academicians, and practitioners in finance and economics from across the globe to present, discuss and deliberate upon emerging issues in finance and economics in the contemporary world. Over two days of talks and presentations, the symposium seeks to unravel critical narratives in the field of finance and economics while presenting key leadership insights.

The speakers, at the research symposium, include Prof Itay Goldstein, Joel S Ehrenkranz, Family Professor of Finance and Professor of Economics, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, US; Prof. Raghvendra Rau, Sir Evelyn De Rothschild, Professor of Finance, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.

Leading up to the symposium the call for papers saw a great response with 83 papers received from scholars spanning various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, and many more.

Papers were called for various topics in the field of finance and economics. The Research Symposium will witness papers from leading academicians and scholars from Oxford, Cambridge, Yale and other prestigious institutions.