Covid spike in TN: Over 300 cases reported today; TPR at 2.1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded more than 300 cases of Covid, as 332 cases, including one imported case from Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Recording a spurt in the cases of Covid, Chennai reported 171 cases, taking the active cases in the city to 861.

As many as 11,030 samples were collected in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR stood at 2.1 per cent. The overall active cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu stood at 1,632.

After the recent letter from the Union Health Ministry over the cases of Covid increasing in the State, two districts now report more than 5 per cent of the positivity rate. Chennai records the highest TPR of 5.2 per cent and Chengalpattu has a TPR of 5.1 per cent.

However, the State Health Department officials said that there was no major concern as the severity of BA4 and BA5 sub variant of Omicron is not high. However, people with comorbid conditions and elderly should be cautious.

Chengalpattu recorded 66 cases of Covid, and 23 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Tiruvallur recorded 16 cases of Covid, and 10 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari .

At least 18 other districts reported less than 10 cases of Covid. The total number of cases of Covid in the State reached to 34,57,969.

However, no deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 38,025. As many as 153 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries from Covid to 34,18,312.