AIADMK functionary levels job fraud charge against MLA Viswanathan

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary has lodged a complaint with the Commissioner Office against legislator Natham R Viswanathan on job fraud charges.

G K Kandasamy of New Washermenpet is serving as the treasurer of AIADMK's north Chennai fishermen wing. He alleged that while Viswanathan was the Minister of Electricity, he promised jobs in the department for which Kandasamy was used as a tout in collecting money from six people aspiring to land a job in electricity department.

He said he collected money that works out to Rs 27 lakhs from the six people. However, neither the six could get a job nor their money back. Feeling pressurised, Kandasamy filed a complaint seeking action against the former minister and retrieval of the money he received.